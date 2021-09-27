Advertisement

As the #MeToo movement spread like wildfire in the West (Hollywood), the flames were even seen licking away in Bollywood. Besides celebs like Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl, Gursimran Khamba, Sajid Khan, and Alok Nath being accused of s*xual assault, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya had also come under the radar.

As per reports, a former flight attendant named Yamini Khanna has accused the singer of making unwanted s*xual advances on her while at a Kolkata nightclub in 1998. The singer was not on to keep quiet and opened up about the same while talking to leading publications in 2018.

As reported by India Today in 2018, Yamini Khanna took to her Facebook page and posted that her roommate Shireen Singh was a friend of Abhijeet Bhattacharya and asked her to pass a message to him. Continuing further, the former flight attendant added, “As I proceeded to take the dance floor, Sanjay Dutta (the in-house DJ at The Park) was playing the grooviest music. Abhijeet came closer and wanted to dance with me. With no intent to get into any dialogue with him, I just turned my back and started dancing looking at the mirror.”

Stating that she then headed to Anticlock, a nightclub in Hotel Hindustan International, she added that she was “oblivious” to the fact that Abhijeet Bhattacharya had followed her there. Recalling the incident, Yamini added, “He twists my wrist, pulling me towards him and screaming in my ear, ‘B*tch what do you think of yourself, wait till I teach you a lesson’, almost kissing and nibbling me on my left ear.” She added, “I pushed him and ran to the DJ console to get him to shut the music down. The hotel knew me well and backed me up. Abhijeet was banned from visiting HHI for a month.”

Responding to these allegations, Abhijeet had then told a leading website, “Somebody told me over the call. I was not born at that time. I have never gone to pubs in my life. You’ll never find me at any page 3 or filmy parties. My name sells. If someone’s benefiting from it, good.”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya further added that he does not want to give attention to “fat and ugly girls” who were looking for their fifteen minutes of fame. The singer said, “I don’t know against whom should I take action. Why should I give attention to that person? You are giving it importance not me. Most of the people who are coming out right now are dirty, ugly people. Koi mota hai koi patla hai. No one deserves (the attention). Just to grab some attention they are coming out.”

“Most of the fat and ugly girls are blaming and I wasn’t born at that time,” Abhijeet laughed while signing off.

