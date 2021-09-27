Advertisement

Moose Jattana who’s known for her participation in Big Boss OTT and as well as her social media controversy has taken a meme-ish dig at Shamita Shetty for participating in Bigg Boss 15. Check it out ahead!

The Big Boss OTT contestant took to her Instagram stories and reposted a tweet which said, “Sources confirmed that Shamita Shetty has been roped for bigg boss season 16 and 17, if still couldn’t be able to win then we can expect her in season 18 too!”

Advertisement

Shamita Shetty was first seen on Bigg Boss 3 but then she quit midway to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty’s wedding with Raj Kundra. Recently, Shamita was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, along with Moose Jattana. Shamita will now also be a part of the upcoming show Bigg Boss 15.

Check out Moose Jattana’s story below:



The moment Moose posted the story, Shamita’s buffs criticised her for the post and called her jealous. Later, on Instagram stories, Moose shared a video, where she addressed them by saying. “Earlier, I was accused of being lazy and unhygienic, you all must have seen. Now, I am being called immature, jealous and uneducated. Alright, I am the only one in the whole world who is bad, you and your Shamita Shetty are great,” Jattana said in Hindi.

“I have never said anything bad about her but learn to take a joke. I am just spreading laughter and positive vibes. I have stayed with her, not you. Come on! In Punjab, we laugh at such things. You have followed a Punjabi, this is what you will get. If you don’t like it, you can unfollow me. I have never asked you for votes, do you think I care about you following me?” Moose Jattana added.

Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on October 2 at 9.30 pm on the Colors channel. This season, competitors will first have to live in a forest before arriving at the main Bigg Boss house!

Must Read: KRK Is Back At Trolling Akshay Kumar, Predicts Sooryavanshi’s Lifetime To Be Around 25 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube