Advertisement

Celebrities are often trolled for every little thing they do in their lives. From their red carpet appearances to their dating choices, netizens judge them for possibly everything. A while ago, Radhika Madan was trolled for an outfit that she wore to promote her upcoming film ‘Shiddat’ opposite Sunny Kaushal. Now, the beauty is finally addressing the trolls and has given a savage reply on her fashion choices and it’s worth reading!

Radhika was reportedly wearing a black bralette with boot-cut pants and shared pictures of the same on her Instagram account too.

Advertisement

Speaking to News 18 about the trolls on her outfit choice, Radhika Madan said, “I remember putting the photographs on my social media in the evening and the next morning I saw all the messages but honestly, I wasn’t bothered about what the trolls have to comment. I love what I was wearing and if someone did not like it, it is their opinion. It is my body and if I feel confident, I will wear whatever I like. Nobody can tell me what to wear, how I look, whether I’m pretty or not. I know how I look and I believe in it.”

Radhika Madan also spoke about her acting career and how she likes to take on challenging roles and said, “As an artist, I look for a role which scares me. I need to think about how am I going to be able to pull it off. If I am getting that feeling, I jump into it. Kartika (her character in Shiddat) was a difficult character to crack. She is nowhere close to who I am. It made me break my own mould.”

The Shiddat actress is undoubtedly one of the most talented Gen Z stars and has proved her mettle through films like Pataakha and Angrezi Medium.

What are your thoughts on Radhika Madan’s savage reply to the trolls targetting her for bold fashion choices? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor Picks Kabir Singh Over Jab We Met Dividing The Internet Between “This Is What’s Wrong With The Society” & “Stop Attacking Sha!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube