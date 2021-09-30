Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the successful actresses in Bollywood and she owns several luxurious cars that are parked in her garage. However, Kerala police have found a car in an antique dealer’s possession that is registered under the Bollywood actress’s name. Scroll down to know more.

Reportedly, police have seized a 2007 model Porsche Boxter over a year ago and it is now kept at the police station premises at Cherthala in Alappuzha district. The car was in possession of an antique dealer who is identified as Monson Mavunkal.

As per News 18 report, Police have seized nearly 20 luxury cars from a fake antique dealer. The 2007 model Porsche Boxter’s registration documents have Randhir Kapoor’s name in the father’s name column. Not just that, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Mumbai address among other details were also mentioned in the documents.

However, it is not clear how Monson was able to gain custody of the car without transfer of ownership. The report further revealed that the fake antique dealer swindling several people including celebrities, politicians, and top cops by presenting locally made materials as antiques. He even claimed to have owned the silver of Judas and the royal throne of Tipu Sultan.

Interestingly, transport department officials in Bengaluru last month seized over 10 luxury cars including brands like Rolls Royce, Ferrari and Porsche. Among them was Rolls Royce Phantom which was registered under the name of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Cops found several irregularities like no road tax, import duty, false registrations, forged documents and few cars with documents of the old owner.

The Rolls Royce Phantom was gifted to Big B by filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. As per the report, the megastar later in 2019 sold it to Bengaluru based businessman Yousuf Shariff or Scrap Babu. He also runs a real estate business in Bengaluru.

Kerala police arrested the 52-year-old antique dealer after a joint complaint was filed by Yakoob Purayil, Anoop V. Ahmed, Salim Edathil, M.T. Shameer, Siddique Purayil and Shanimon. The plaintiff had alleged in the complaint that Monson Mavunkal cheated them of Rs 10 crores since 2017.

