After spending nearly 25 days in Arthur Road Jail, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was released on bail in a drugs bust case. Days after his release, Narcotics Control Bureau’s SIT, headed by IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Singh issued a summon for the star kid. But he skips the summon. Scroll down to know why.

For the unversed, Aryan was among the seven accused who were arrested by NCB during a drug raid conducted on Cordelia’s cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He was arrested on October 3 by the drug probing agency and was released on October 30 on bail.

As per the ETimes report, Aryan Khan failed to appear before the SIT citing “slight fever”. However, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and co-accused Achit Kumar had appeared at the NCB Office for the investigation. They are being quizzed for several hours. A source has also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s son is expected to appear for the investigation in a day or two.

The report quoted the source (an NCB officer) as saying, “We are issuing summons to all the accused and people concerned in the six drug cases that are now being probed by the SIT.”

The SIT headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh arrived in Mumbai on Saturday and was present at the NCB’s Ballard Estate office on Sunday. While Arbaaz Merchant came in the morning to record his statement, Achir Kumar appeared in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, another report from ANI claimed that Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the case who claimed that a deal of Rs 18 crore was made for Aryan’s release, has been summoned at 2 pm on Monday. He has previously failed to appear to record his statement before the team.

Last week, cases involving Armaan Kohli, Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan, and three charas and mephedrone cases, which were supervised by NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede has been transferred to Sanjay Kumar Singh.

