Raj Kundra has been missing in action ever since he got out on bail in p*rn related case. However, Kundra has now made his first public appearance along with his wife and actress Shilpa Shetty. The duo was spotted at a temple in Himachal Pradesh and their pictures are going viral on social media. Scroll below to see their pictures.

Advertisement

Both Raj and Shilpa wore colour-coordinated clothes for their temple visit.

Advertisement

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty were spotted at Jwaladevi temple in Himachal Pradesh and pictures of the same are going viral on the internet. The couple wore matching yellow coloured outfits. The businessman wore a yellow kurta and paired it with a pair of white pyjamas and Shilpa wore a yellow salwar-kameez.

Both Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty were guarded by their security guards and walked hand in hand as they exited the temple.

Let’s take a look at their pictures below:

It’s so good to see Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty making their first public appearance together.

Meanwhile, the businessman was arrested back in July in an alleged p*rn related case and was released in September. Raj was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Last week, the businessman deleted all his social media accounts and has made an appearance now. The couple is accompanied by their two children on the trip and Shilpa Shetty has been giving a glimpse of the same on her Instagram.

Also, Shilpa has yet not commented on her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest.

What are your thoughts on a couple’s first public appearance together? Tell us in the comments below.

For more entertainment updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Amitabh Bachchan Revealed How Smita Patil Was Uncomfortable During The Shooting Of ‘Namak Halaal’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube