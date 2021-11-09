Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is a much-anticipated South Indian film that was first announced in the year 2017. The movie was put on hold due to numerous internal conflicts within the team which was then followed by the pandemic. According to the most recent developments, the film is finally scheduled to go on floors at the end of this year.

Indian 2 makers had previously announced that the film will feature actor Kamal Haasan in the lead role, alongside South Indian beauty, Kajal Aggarwal. However, the latest reports suggest that the actor might get replaced in the movie before the shoot takes off in December this year. The rumours doing the rounds on social media suggest that the actor is pregnant and has, hence, been kept away from the limelight. She has reportedly been taking precautionary measures but there has been no official statement from her end.

Indian 2 cast is set to go through a massive change as the movie was originally planned to have south Indian actor Vivek, who passed away in early 2021. The film was set to be the first-ever collaboration between Vivek and Kamal Haasan and the makers are yet to cast another actor to fill in the role.

The movie is being directed by S Shankar while the production will be handled by Subaskaran Ravichander. It is a sequel to the 1996 film with the same name and is expected to feature a bunch of big celebrities including Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Kaur. Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu was also scheduled to be a part of this movie before his demise on October 11, 2021.

Kamal Haasan will also be seen in another big-budget film, Vikram, which is currently in the production stage. The film will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and will feature south superstars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

