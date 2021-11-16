Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has always been in the news for her bold statements and social media posts. The actor has been quite vocal about her likes and dislikes, some of which have also garnered negative responses from the audience. In a recent reel video, she was spotted pulling off a short set of belly dance routine which seems to have taken the internet by storm.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya star was previously in the news for her appearance as a guest on the fifteenth season of Bigg Boss. In the special episode, the actor was seen having an argument with contestant Vishal Kotian over his conduct in the house so far. Vishal did not take the criticism well and ended up insulting Devoleena for putting forth her opinion. Netizens were quick to take up the issue as they came out in support of the actor and her stern point of view.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently uploaded a short dance video which is receiving a lot of attention from her followers. She can be seen dancing to the song Cham Cham Nachdi Phiran by Asha Bhosle and Channi. The actor is spotted swaying her hips to the beats while looking right into the camera. In a segment of the video, Devoleena can also be seen doing a proper belly wave, which is a famous step amongst the belly dancers.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen dressed in a light pink sports bra in the spontaneously created dance video. She paired it with a set of black workout shorts with tied up hair and no-makeup look. Here is the video.

Devoleena received mixed responses for the dance video as some people were highly appreciative while others were disrespectful and unthoughtful. Some of the fans were seen calling her by her character name ‘Gopi Bahu’ while tagging the dance video as ‘s*xy’. Have a look.

