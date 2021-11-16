Bigg Boss 15 is churning out more drama than viewers bargained for. If the arrival of wildcard contestants weren’t enough, the latest happenings in the house see the contestants divided into VIPs and non VIPs. This division has in turn has upset those who do not have much power around and sees Neha Bhasin venting out her anger in a nasty manner.

For the unversed, Neha recently entered the show as a wild card entry. While her fans have been cheering for her, a few are now pissed with her statement saying ‘spit in people’s food’ if you don’t agree with them. Read on to know all the drama that’s set to unfold today.

In the promo for today’s episode of Bigg Boss 15 (Tuesday, November 16) we see that the newly allotted powers are creating trouble for all. While the non VIPs are at the receiving end at most times, the promo sees the VIP members fighting among themselves. It shows Umar Riaz shouting at his fellow VIP members including Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Vishal Kotian. It even includes a snippet of Karan getting aggressive and flipping a table over.

In another segment of the Bigg Boss 15 promo, we see Karan Kundrra read out the rules of the new task. This task required the contestants to collect necessary food items from the store within two minutes. This task leads to a disagreement between Tejasswi Prakash and Neha Bhasin. The next segment of the promo showed Bigg Boss asking the VIPs to rate contestants on a scale of 1 to 5.

Here’s when more drama unfolds. Tejasswi gives ‘1’ point to Rajiv Adatia and this leaves him unhappy. Furious at the same, he slammed the VIPs saying, “You people get aggressive, you people abuse, Salman scolds you people, you people are a group and want to create a feud between me, Neha and Shamita (Shetty).” An enraged Neha Bhasin – who got ‘2’ points – adds, “Unke khaane me thook dena thoda sa (you should spit a little bit in their food).”

This hasn’t settled well with netizens. Reacting to this, one Twitterati wrote, “Chi chi #NehaBhasin Yeaah Kya Bol Diya ‘Inke Khaane Pe Thoda Sa Thuk Dete Hain’ Ghar main Apni Family Ko Kya Thuk Ka Khana Khilate Ho (Very bad, Neha Bhasin. Did you just say ‘spit in their food’? Do you feed your family at home by spitting in their food)? VIP MEMs Doing awesome. Oh Please TejRanUmar Pls Don’t Fight Pressure WEAK NonVIP mems.” Another commented, “#NehaBhasin wanting to spit on VIP members food is vindictive and downright disgusting! She has returned to #BiggBoss to ruin her image completely. #BB15 #BiggBoss15”

Chi chi #NehaBhasin Yeaah Kya Bol Diya "Inke Khaane Pe Thoda Sa Thuk Dete Hain" Ghar main Apni Family Ko Kya Thuk Ka Khana Khilate Ho? VIP MEMs Doing awesome.Oh Please TejRanUmar Pls Don't Fight Pressure WEAK NonVIP mems #BiggBoss15 #bb15 @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV — Rohitkhan (@rohitkhan059) November 15, 2021

#NehaBhasin wanting to spit on VIP members food is vindictive and downright disgusting! She has returned to #BiggBoss to ruin her image completely. #BB15 #BiggBoss15 — Abinash (@Abinash03111992) November 16, 2021

#NehaBhasin, HMs won't take your nasty suggestion & spit in each other's food. But your staff will surely spit in yours after seeing your behavior in #BBOTT & #BB15. 😝😝

#BiggBoss15 — MithiB (@MithiMirchi10) November 15, 2021

Did I watch the promo for tomorrow right…did #NehaBhasin just say " you can spit a bit on their food!!!!" How disgusting is this creature – if that is what she said…ewww…that's a classy woman in india today?????? — Gulshan Ghawi (@GulGhawi) November 15, 2021

What do think of the drama unfolding in the Bigg Boss 15 house? Comment below.

