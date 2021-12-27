Urfi Javed is currently the sensation of the Television world. The beauty grabs eyeballs time and again over her unique appearances. She was recently receiving backlash over her blue cut-out dress. The latest outfit is a red dress with a deep-plunging neckline but netizens have another issue this time!

As most know, Urfi is known to create her own clothes. Sometimes it’s a curtain or other times a simple T-shirt that she turns into something super fashionable. If nothing, she oozes confidence in a bra and grabs the limelight!

In the latest post, Urfi Javed could be seen trying her hands on the viral Instagram music, a remix version of Talking To The Moon by Bruno Mars. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant could be seen flaunting her red satin dress.

The red outfit was designed with a deep plunging neckline. One could also witness a section of her lace bra through the look. Urfi Javed flaunted her natural curls and complemented the look with a minimal neckpiece.

“My favourite song,” Urfi captioned the post with a heart and moon emoticon.

As soon as the picture was posted on Instagram, the comment section was bombarded with mixed reactions, mostly trolls as always.

A user wrote, “Her being raunchy is fine but she wear clothes that are made of cheapest fabric”

Another shared a lewd comment as he wrote, “Itna he tha to b**bs bhi dikha deti”

“Thx 4 showing your bra,” wrote another.

“Laal mirchi,” a comment read.

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed recently opened up about a tough phase of her life. She revealed how failed relationships and having less money made her feel like a loser.

