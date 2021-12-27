Sanket Bhosale and Sungandha Mishra are one of the fan favourite couples on Television. They often leave us in splits with their comical sequences. The duo recently cracked us up with their thoughts on attending Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. Now, they’re enjoying in Goa and netizens have funny reactions.

Advertisement

As most know, Sanket and Sugandha married earlier this year amid the pandemic. They had an intimate wedding with only close family and friends in their presence. The duo has been enjoying fun outings ever since and share regular updates on social media.

Advertisement

Now, it seems Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra have headed to Goa for spending the New Year’s together. The couple took to social media and shared pictures of their fun pool outing. In the glimpses, Sanket was seen shirtless. The wifey, on the other hand, slipped into an animal print maxi dress.

“We have skipped to the Good Part,” read the caption of their post.

As soon as the Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra shared the pictures, netizens bombarded the comment section. While some mentioned how hot the actress was looking, others compared Bhosale to Sanjay Dutt aka ‘baba’.

A user wrote, “मस्त जोड़ी है संजू बाबा लता जी (awesome pairing of Sanju baba and Lata ji)

Another wrote, “Pure entertainers👏made & mad for each other😍❤️”

A comment read, “Mam to Sherni Ban gye or Baba To Baba hai chaa gye”

Another joked, “Himmat hai bhai @drrrsanket , sherni k sath rehne ke liye jigar chahiye”

“Baba and baby Jodi,” another mocked.

Have a look at the pictures below:

It is indeed a treat to witness Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale together. Isn’t it?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill’s Father Santokh Singh Sukh Gets Shot In Amritsar After Joining BJP; Escapes Unhurt

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube