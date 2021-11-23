Shraddha Arya has painted the town red with her wedding pictures, couture and videos. The actress has returned to Mumbai after getting married in Delhi last week. While she was at the airport, paps couldn’t help but tease her and asked her to show her ‘Mehendi’ and huge engagement rock and she turned pink while doing so. Take a look at the video below.

Shraddha recently got married to Rahul Nagal and the pictures and videos of her wedding were going crazy viral on social media.

She wore a pink dress and paired it with black boots while carrying a shawl over her shoulders. The paps asked the beauty to show her ‘Mehendi and engagement ring and she obliged them by doing so. While she was at it, she blushed and turned all pink and we couldn’t help but notice her post-wedding glow.

Take a look at Shraddha Arya’s video here:

Did y’all notice how Shraddha blushed to the paps and donned her cutest smile? Haha, what a pretty smile she has.

Meanwhile, the actress has been sharing pictures and videos from her wedding festivities on her Instagram account. Sharing her engagement ring picture on the same, she captioned it, “The Easiest YES I’ve ever said ! ❤️”

That’s one huge pretty rock, we must say!

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal’s is an arranged marriage and sharing their wedding picture on Instagram, the beauty wrote, “#JustMarried ❤️”.

They certainly make a great couple.

Here’s is a picture from their reception:

Aww (nazar na lagey)!

What are your thoughts on Shraddha Arya flashing her huge engagement ring to the paps at the Mumbai airport? Tell us in the comments below.

