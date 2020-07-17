The spin-off to ZEE Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya, i.e. Kundali Bhagya was welcomed with open arms by fans. But what gave the show its true fame was the crackling chemistry between the lead actors of the show, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar play the roles of Preeta and Karan respectively, in Kundali Bhagya. And fan’s are absolutely in love with the couple’s onscreen chemistry. But did you know, both the actors are also very close friends in real life? Yes, you read that. And that is exactly what makes their onscreen chemistry so sizzling and smooth.

Proving their point, Dheeraj Dhoopar recently shared a BTS video of himself and Shraddha Arya rehearsing a dance sequence and fans are glued to it! Fondly called #PreeRan by their fans, the Kundali Bhagya actors have a crazy fan base owing to their constant on-screen nok-jhok.

In fact, Dheeraj Dhoopar had in one of his recent interviews to IWM Buzz spoken about his bond with co-star Shraddha Arya. The Sasural Simar Ka actor said, “Shraddha and I are not only co-stars but also extremely close friends. We bonded the day we shot our first scene. It is amazing to have her as my co-star on the show. We are very good friends and are really comfortable with each other.”

Meanwhile, Kundali Bhagya is all set to return to the small screen with fresh episodes after a hiatus of nearly 3 months. While fans can’t contain their excitement, do let us know your thoughts about the return of the daily soap in our comments section below.

