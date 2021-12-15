TV actress Shraddha Arya talks about the two-year leap that the popular show ‘Kundali Bhagya’ is going to take in the upcoming episodes.

Advertisement

Talking about the leap, Shraddha Arya mentioned: “The two-year leap is filled with new twists and turns. The fresh narrative will see Preeta returning to the Luthra house with the sole intention of saving the family from the clutches of Prithvi Malhotra.”

Advertisement

The constant chaos in Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta‘s (Shraddha Arya) lives has surely grabbed the attention of the audience. The episode before the leap will show Preeta being forced to leave the Luthra house by Karan and her family.

The show will take a two-year leap unfolding a new narrative. The audience will see Preeta living with her family and working as a physiotherapist in a clinic. Mahesh Luthra (Naveen Saini) pleads Preeta to save the Luthra family from Prithvi Malhotra (Sanjay Gagnani). Preeta decides to return to the Luthra mansion and realises it’s now owned and run by Prithvi Malhotra.

Shraddha adds: “While Preeta is upset at being thrown out of the house, she will get emotional seeing her family suffering. It will be a tough time for the Luthras and I feel the leap will bring in some high-voltage drama into the show. It will be a fresh challenge and I am quite kicked about it. I hope our fans enjoy the upcoming track.”

Now the upcoming episode will unfold the fact that Preeta and Karan will unite or not and will Preeta be able to save the Luthras?

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Honestly Reveals Her Age On The Show Leaving The Housemates In Shock

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube