TV actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, who portrayed the role of Bheem in BR Chopra’s show Mahabharat is no more. He was 74. Sobti succumbed to cardiac arrest. Praveen, who became a household name with the mythological show, rose to fame with his portrayal of Bheem in the show.

Apart from being an actor, Praveen was also an athlete who won medals in the Asian and Commonwealth Games and represented India during the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games and 1972 Munich Olympic Games.

The sad news was confirmed by the social media of DD National. Sharing Sobti’s photo, they wrote in the caption, “Praveen Kumar Sobti popularly known for his role as Bheem in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat passes away at 74.” BSF India also shared a couple of throwback photos of the actor, they wrote alongside, “Director General & All Ranks of BSF condole the untimely demise of Sh Praveen Kumar Sobti, former Deputy Commandant, Arjuna Awardee, two-time Olympian (1968 Mexico Games and 1972 Munich Games) & four-time Asian Games medallist (2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze). #JaiHind #RIP.”

Praveen Kumar Sobti popularly known for his role as Bheem in BR Chopra's Mahabharat passes away at 74 pic.twitter.com/4XYqTztkc8 — DD News (@DDNewslive) February 8, 2022

Director General & All Ranks of BSF condole the untimely demise of Sh Praveen Kumar Sobti, former Deputy Commandant, Arjuna Awardee, two-time Olympian (1968 Mexico Games and 1972 Munich Games) & four-time Asian Games medallist (2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze).#JaiHind#RIP pic.twitter.com/NPsqCjhou7 — BSF (@BSF_India) February 8, 2022

Praveen Kumar Sobti, who breathed his last at his Ashok Vihar residence in New Delhi, is survived by his wife, daughter, two younger brothers and a sister.

A close relative of Praveen told PTI, “He had a chronic chest infection problem. At night, when he started feeling uneasy, we called the doctor at home. He passed away between 10-10.30 PM following a cardiac arrest.”

Apart from being popularly known as Bheem in Mahabharat, Praveen Kumar Sobti also became memorable with his role of Mukhtaar Singh in Amitabh Bachchan’s led Shahenshah.

Just like us, social media users are also heartbroken with the news of his death. Expressing the grief, a user wrote, “Praveen Kumar Sobti famously known as Bheem from B R Chopra’s master piece Mahabharat passed away… He was not just an actor but a very highly accomplished athlete who won 2 Golds, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze in Discus and Hammer throw event in Asian Games. ॐ शान्ति #Mahabharat”

Praveen Kumar Sobti famously known as Bheem from B R Chopra's master piece Mahabharat passed away… He was not just an actor but a very highly accomplished athlete who won 2 Golds, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze in Discus and Hammer throw event in Asian Games. ॐ शान्ति🙏🙏 #Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/RvBvvIldhb — Deepak Shastri (@deepak_sshastri) February 8, 2022

Another said, “Praveen Kumar Sobti was a star of Indian athletics in ’60s/70s. He won gold in discus throw at the 1966 and 1970 Asian Games, holding the Asiad record of 56.76 metres. He was a silver medalist in 1966 CWG & in 1974 Asiad. He competed in 1968 Olympics and in 1972 Olympics. #RIPSir”

Praveen Kumar Sobti was a star of Indian athletics in '60s/70s. He won gold in discus throw at the 1966 and 1970 Asian Games, holding the Asiad record of 56.76 metres. He was a silver medalist in 1966 CWG & in 1974 Asiad. He competed in 1968 Olympics and in 1972 Olympics. #RIPSir pic.twitter.com/0ASYaxf30R — Chetan Vasishth (@chetan0711) February 8, 2022

Koimoi sends heartfelt condolences to the Sobti family!

