The Kashmir Files is turning out to be a major hit at the box office with the numbers steadily rising on a regular basis. The movie is being appreciated by a huge chunk of the audience as it narrates the story of Kashmiri Pandit Exodus that happened in the year 1990. The film, however, is leaving the internet extremely polarized as some people are of the strong belief that the movie does not present the complete truth. Actor Prakash Raj, who has always been vocal about his political stance, recently took to Twitter to criticize the film and looks like it is leaving a few fans quite irked.

Advertisement

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files is a historical film which hit the theatres on March 11, 2022. The movie has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri and stars actors like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumar, in the lead roles.

Through a bunch of recent tweets, Singham fame actor Prakash Raj took a direct dig at the makers of The Kashmir Files and called out the people who have been raving about the movie. He posted a recent video where a man can be seen spreading hate against Muslims while the post-credits roll out in a filled theatre. “#kashmirifiles this propaganda film … is it healing wounds or sowing seeds of hatred and inflicting wounds #Justasking”, the caption of Prakash’s Tweet read.

#kashmirifiles this propaganda film … is it healing wounds or sowing seeds of hatred and inflicting wounds #Justasking pic.twitter.com/tYmkekpZzA — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 18, 2022

Advertisement

Prakash raj also went on to highlight a few other incidents from the history including Godhra and Delhi riots, amongst others, and wrote, “Dear supreme Actor turned Producer.. will you arm twist these files too .. and release them #justasking”.

Dear supreme Actor turned Producer.. will you arm twist these files too .. and release them #justasking pic.twitter.com/IuiEslWidB — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 19, 2022

The tweets seem to have left a few people quite offended, making them start a boycott campaign against Prakash Raj. According to a report by Mirchi 9, a KGF fan highlighted the impact this could have on KGF Chapter 2 and said, “KGF 2 team should control Prakash Raj at least till the film’s release-1 April. He is hurting the sentiments of the Hindi audience. His hate comments on patriotic drama, Kashmir Files might build negativity on KGF 2 as he is playing a key role in the film. Irking the Hindi audience is the last thing KGF 2 wants right now.”

Here are a few more reactions:

#prakashRaj ko Piles ho gya movie ka success dekhke. Do gake ka villain#TheKasmirFiles pic.twitter.com/RKE14Z1v3w — राजेश "हिंदुस्थानी" (@rjs32826722) March 19, 2022

Movie to ek Gandhi family pr bhi banna chahiye

What a mixture of DNA

Inke abbu ka khandaan hai #prakashRaj — Raj@singh (@Rajsing16153922) March 19, 2022

Tumhe kya lagta hai #TheKashmirFiles movie jhoot hai..

Apni koi ek movie batao jo sacchi ghatnao par bani ho…

Boycott #prakashraj.. — Jai Srivastavs (@JaiSrivastavs) March 19, 2022

Shame on you #prakashRaj u are the only one who against the current government if You are not satisfied this picture #TheKashmirFiles then why u are watching it and this movie is making after 4 year reasearch on it and also approx.400-700 kashmiri pandit interview taking on it https://t.co/SBxwgHDwO2 — Himanshu singh vis (@Himanshusinghv2) March 19, 2022

Tune in to Koimoi for more on the South films

Must Read: Samantha’s Car Collection: From Jaguar XF Worth 70 Lakhs To Porsche Cayman At 1.19 Crores, The Pushpa Actress Lives Like A Queen!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube