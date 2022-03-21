Though Bachchhan Paandey is the latest release at the box office, but The Kashmir Files’ storm isn’t letting anyone come its way as the film continues to shatter records while moving towards a glorious victory. From earning 26.50 crore on its 2nd Sunday, it was clear Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial would hit a new high very soon.

This ain’t an usual scenario in which we see an Akshay Kumar film losing its driver seat so soon in its lifetime, to a film that’s running the show. It would be really interesting to see what could RRR bring to the table this week. No one would have imagined in their wildest thought that we would be seeing a tough clash between The Kashmir Files & RRR.

With Bachchhan Paandey slowing down, Akshay Kumar’s masala entertainer has earned 3.50-4.50 crore on its 1st Monday. It collected 12 crore on Sunday, sliding down a considerable 55-60% on Monday. This shows at what level The Kashmir Files has impacted the film. If we go by the trends, the total of the Akshay Kumar starrer after 4 days could be anywhere in the range of 40-42 crores.

On the other hand, The Kashmir Files has managed to stay strong at the box office. As per the early trends, the film has earned in the range of 13.50-14.50 crore on its 2nd Monday. This is just phenomenal, and that shows when you know it’s in the similar range of collection it earned on its 1st Monday (15.05 crore). This would take its total in the ballpark of 180-182 crores. If this doesn’t feel monumental to you, we don’t know what will.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher’s incredible performance in The Kashmir Files has been garnering critical acclaim. Calling it the result of the pain of being a Kashmir Pandit himself and listening to the tragic stories of his community members, he said the role is about the truth in Kashmir.

