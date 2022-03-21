Anupam Kher-led The Kashmir Files has taken the box office by storm, quite literally! Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film has broken quite a few myths. Right from being a small budget film, to showing what all happened with Kashmiri Pandits, the film is being lauded by one and one including the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial wasn’t promoted as widely as any Bollywood is often promoted because, looks like, the makers believed in the numbers.

Released on March 11, The Kashmir Files hit only 630 plus screens during its first week. Despite giving a lesser screens the film had opened up with a total collection of Rs 3.55 crore, which is now inching closer to 200 crore club in just 10 days. The film had exponential growth of 139% to 638% in just 10 days.

As the film continues to be creating havoc at the box office, we bring you the day-wise %age growth of The Kashmir Files that has shattered every single record in Bollywood.

Here’s The Kashmir Files’ everyday growth compared to its day 1 at the box-office

Day 1 – Rs 3.55 Crore – 630 screens

Day 2 – 8.50 Crore – 630 screens – 139.44% growth

Day 3 – 15.10 Crore – 630 screens – 325.35 % growth

Day 4 – 15.05 Crore – 630 screens – 323.94% growth

Day 5 – 18 Crore – 630 screens – 407.04% growth

Day 6 – 19.05 Crore – 630 screens – 436.61% growth

Day 7 – 18.05 Crore – 4000 Screens – 408.45 % growth

Day 8 – 19.15 Crore – 4000 Screens – 439.43% growth

Day 9 – 24.80 Crore – 4000 Screens – 598.6% growth

Day 10 – 26.20 Crore – 4000 Screens – 638.02% growth

Woah! The film grew around 638.02% within just 9 days from its release day. Isn’t that amazing!

The Kashmir Files is also mired in a few controversies and time and again we see the director hitting back at the haters.

Well, we wish the film continues to grow more and more with each passing day.

