Celebrities across the globe often endorse brands that resonate with them as a person. A lot of Bollywood celebrities have always been very upfront about not endorsing fairness creams on television including names like Taapsee Pannu, Bipasha Basu and Ranbir Kapoor to name a few. On the other hand, there are B-town celebrities who have endorsed fairness creams and have got slammed for doing it, including actress Yami Gautam. Today, we have brought you a throwback of the time when the URI actress broke her silence on endorsing a fairness brand for the longest time. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Yami was bashed online for the longest time for endorsing a fairness cream brand and in 2019, the actress finally broke her silence over the same. The trolls have targetted the actress in the past for various reasons but her endorsement for fairness brand remains the biggest.

Advertisement

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Yami Gautam once opened up on the backlash for endorsing a fairness cream brand and revealed that she had a meeting with the owners and said, “I told them, forget being a brand ambassador, the fact is that you can promote the brand but to show that not being fair is something to be unhappy about, that’s not right.”

Yami Gautam also spoke about how the incessant online trolling impacted her and was left emotional and didn’t have a clue on how to handle it.

The Bhoot actress then added that over the years, there has been a change in the concept of fairness brands and said, “The kinds of ads which were made earlier, thankfully they are not there anymore. But the brand has been there even before I was born. It is the word, the name which has still retained since that time. But the concepts have changed and now we don’t have four faces.”

What are your thoughts on Yami Gautam breaking her silence on endorsing a fairness cream brand? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Farhan Akhtar & Adhuna’s Divorce Led To Rumours Of Him Dating Aditi Rao Hydari, The Actress Reacted: “I Actually Find It Entertaining”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube