On February 15, 2022, millions in India and across the globe were left teary-eyed as they heard of Bappi Lahiri’s demise. The Disco King of Bollywood, who was known for his endearing personality, never hid the love he had for gold and was always seen adorning multiple layers of gold around his neck and on his fingers whenever snapped.

After his demise, many of the singer-composer’s fans wondered what would be the fate of the expensive gold ornaments he possessed. Now, in a recent chat, the Guinness World Records holder’s son, Bappa Lahiri revealed what they plan on doing with it. Read on.

In an interaction with India Today, Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa Lahiri got candid about his father’s gold and the attachment he had to them. He said, “Those gold pieces were not just fashioned statements for dad, it was lucky for him. From Vatican City to Hollywood, he collected each of those gold pieces from around the world. He used to find something which he would like to wear and turned it into gold.”

So what is Bappi Lahiri’s family planning on doing with his gold jewellery? Bappa Lahiri says, “He never travelled without it. Even if it was a 5 am flight, he would wear all the gold. It was like his temple and his power; he was spiritually connected with it. So we are going to preserve it. That was his most favourite thing. We want people to see his things, so we might put them in a museum. He had a collection of shoes, sunglasses, hats, watches, and jewellery which he loved and we would love to showcase it.”

In an earlier interview, Bappa had mentioned that he has plans to make a biopic on Bappi Da’s life and wants Ranveer Singh to play the legendary singer.

