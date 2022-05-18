Expect the most unexpected possible from Urfi Javed. She gained attention with Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT and there was no going back. The actress was the first one to get eliminated after Zeeshan Khan ditched for Divya Agarwal, but is reportedly among the highest-earning celebs in the industry. Scroll below for her latest message to trolls and haters.

Advertisement

It isn’t hidden that Urfi often shows her stylish avatars at the airport. Kashmera Shah in the past has even taken digs at her claiming she doesn’t travel but only goes there to get papped. There is also a section of social media users who often target Javed and troll her for her fashion sense.

Advertisement

Urfi Javed now has a message for all those criticizing her. The actress in her latest spotting has worn a customized T-shirt that reads, “Other celebrities dress classier than Urfi tho. Well then, f*ck them and f*ck you too.” And wait, the drama isn’t over yet.

Urfi Javed flaunted her backless avatar of the shirt as well that only had rhinestones attached in a cross-format. As he posed for the paparazzi, the diva showed her middle finger to the camerapersons and many found it disrespectful.

A netizen wrote, “Attention seeker.”

Another commented, “Itna attitude kis baat ka bhai”

“Ye din raat airport me krti kya hai,” a user questioned.

A troll commented, “Besharami ki dukaan.”

“bc kuch bhi pehan k Fashion kr deti hai,” another shared.

Check out the viral video ft Urfi Javed below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)



Well, Urfi surely knows how to grab eyeballs.

On the professional front, she was last seen in the music video, Befikra. Before that, she was also seen in the music videos ‘Crazy’ and ‘Hul Chul.’

Must Read: Bengali TV Actress Pallabi Dey’s Live-In Partner Arrested Within 48 Hours Of Her Alleged Suicide

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube