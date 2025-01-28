Bianca Censori seems to have taken control over their married life now, as a source reveals Kanye West is working on himself after his wife showed him her strict side. According to the report, Kanye has been asked to either change his lifestyle or risk losing Bianca. Scroll below for the deets.

Since Kanye and Bianca got married, people have speculated that Ye has been trying to control her in every possible way. They even accused him of turning her into Kim 2.0, referring to his former wife and socialite, Kim Kardashian. On the other hand, Bianca has been in the news for her bold and revealing clothes. She is known for wearing racy clothes mostly made of sheer fabric, making her the target of trolls and online criticism.

Now, according to The Mirror US, an insider told Radar Online that Bianca Censori allegedly has something to do with Kanye West’s slimming down in recent weeks. According to reports, Bianca has pressed Ye to improve his eating habits so as to have better health and appearance. She gave him the choice: either change his lifestyle or risk losing her.

The source claimed, “Everyone is giving him props for getting his act together, but the truth is he didn’t have a lot of choice. He was pushed by Bianca to do something about that gut as well as the lousy attitude.” The source added that he would binge on unhealthy food all day, and since he met Bianca Censori, Ye gained a significant amount of weight.

They added, “The dynamics have changed in the relationship, where he’s feeling insecure about his body. She’s a gorgeous younger woman and could have her pick of handsome guys. She doesn’t want to be stuck with a man who pigs out and snores himself to sleep every night. Luckily for him, he has slimmed down, but his anxiety over losing Bianca has gotten worse.” However, Ye has reportedly lost some pounds, and Bianca is also relieved.

These reports follow the rumors of tension in Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage. She allegedly wants more stability in their life and has been asking Ye for it. An insider told InTouch Magazine, “She’s been pushing for a more stable and settled life. The moving around and the constant changing of plans is driving her up the wall, and she finally put her foot down and demanded they get a home base.”

They continued, “L.A. is where she wants to be. She loves it there and has a huge network of friends there; being halfway around the world was very lonely for her.” The report further stated that Ye bought a $35 million mansion in Beverly Hills and is doing everything for Bianca Censori.

