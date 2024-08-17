Stree 2 is on a record-breaking spree at the ticket windows. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the horror comedy has entered the 100 crore club within two days of its theatrical run. The fever is viral even in overseas markets, as it gives tough competition to Fighter and Crew. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

The sequel of Stree (2018) was released in theatres worldwide on August 15, 2024. The response has been highly favorable, with many showering massive praise and claiming director Amar Kaushik has set a higher bar than the original film. Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan’s cameos are another treat for fans of the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

Stree 2 Overseas Box Office

On its opening day, Shraddha Kapoor starrer has made whopping box office collections of $945.2K in the overseas markets. As per Nishit Shaw, the leading international circuits were North America ($387K), the Gulf ($260K), Australia ($60K), and the United Kingdom ($60K), among others.

It is to be noted that Stree 2 was released on a normal working day, although there were paid previews held in the USA and the UAE.

Stree 2 vs Fighter vs Crew

Hrithik Roshan led Fighter leads the race with earnings of $1.17 million on the opening day in international circuits. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu starrer Crew also gave a tough competition. It ranks at #2 among the three, with overseas box office collections of $1.10 million on day 1.

Fighter enjoyed massive footfalls as the release coincided with Australia National Day. Crew also released during Easter, boosting footfalls by a huge margin. Despite any such benefits, it is commendable how Stree 2 is only lagging behind by 19% lower earnings compared to Hrithik Roshan‘s biggie.

