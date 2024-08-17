Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Atank made a stellar debut, exceeding all expectations. It brings back the OG beloved cast of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurrana. The movie crossed 35 crores within two days of its release, and the hype remains. So if you are waiting for the film to be released online, you might have to be more patient.

With its perfect blend of horror, comedy, suspense, and intriguing twists, the Shraddha Kapoor and the Rajkummar Rao starrer was appreciated by critics and fans equally. Now, anticipation around the OTT release of Stree 2 has increased. According to sources, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights for Stree 2. Though an official OTT release date has not been announced yet, we can expect the movie to start streaming online by late September or early October.

The movie featured some of the most impressive cameos, including Akshay Kumar, Tamannah Bhatia, and Varun Dhawan. This has further spiked the audience’s interest. It is one of the most hyped movies of 2024 and marks the fifth installment in Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe under Maddock Films.

Though there are mixed opinions on the multiple cameos, it helped create the hype and get people talking. While some fans were excited with the cameos and how they worked around the plot, others felt the movie could have worked more on the spookiness and storytelling rather than introducing cameos. All the actors, including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, beautifully reprised their characters.

If you love the horror-comedy genre, the Shraddha Kapoor and the Rajkummar Rao starrer is a must-watch. We can wait for an official announcement regarding the OTT release date for fans who are waiting to watch it online or for those who wish to rewatch it again. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.

Must Read: Shraddha Kapoor’s Family Net Worth: Stree 2 Actress Enjoys 241% Higher Worth Than Bapu Shakti Kapoor, Crime Master Gogo Owns Only 22% Of The Total Assets!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News