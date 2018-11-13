After Magical Dilbar & Kamariya, Nora Fatehi Now Spreads Her Charm Down South!

Canadian – Moroccan actress Nora Fatehi is undoubtedly one of the finest dancer and most loved performer. Right from her hit song in Bollywood to her latest dance number in Satyamev Jayate, her dance moves have won her a lot of fandom.

Nora did not just limit herself in the B-town as the actress was then roped in for Rosshan Andrrews’ latest Nivin Pauly-starrer Kayamkualm Kochunni.

The actress swayed her sexy moves to a sensuous song in the film and needless to say, the song gained her a lot of popularity down south. So much so, that the star is now getting a lot of offers and opportunity in the southern region as well. Now that’s a great news for her fans as we could see more of her even down south!

The actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Batla House, where she is roped in as the lead opposite John Abraham.