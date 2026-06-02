When the first film, The Devil Wears Prada, hit theaters in 2006, it garnered positive reviews from both critics and moviegoers. The comedy-drama, starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, holds a 75% critics’ score and a 76% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also performed well at the box office. Its sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, hit the big screen on May 1 and currently holds a 77% critics’ score and 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Let’s take a look at what the two films have earned so far, as per Box Office Mojo.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) – Box Office Summary

North America: $124.7 million

International: $201.8 million

Worldwide: $326.5 million

The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026) – Box Office Summary

North America: $209.3 million

International: $432.2 million

Worldwide: $641.5 million

Franchise To Hit The $1 Billion Worldwide Mark

Based on the figures above, the combined worldwide gross of the two films currently stands at $968 million. This means for the duology to hit the $1 billion worldwide mark, The Devil Wears Prada 2 must earn an additional $32 million during its remaining theatrical run. At its current pace, the sequel is expected to finish its domestic run in the $220-225 million range, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando.

If it lives up to these projections and manages to earn at least $22-27 million from international markets, then it has a chance to reach the $1 billion worldwide mark. That said, it’s still a challenging target to achieve at this stage of its theatrical run, and the final verdict will only be clear in the coming weeks.

Combined Theatrical Profit (Estimated)

The Devil Wears Prada was made on a $35 million budget, so it needed to earn $87.5 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. With its $326.5 million global earnings, its estimated theatrical profit over its break-even point was $239 million.

The sequel was reportedly made on a budget of $100 million (excluding marketing costs). This indicates that it needed to earn an estimated $250 million worldwide to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. It has generated an estimated theatrical profit of $391.5 million beyond its break-even point.

So, the combined estimated theatrical profit of the two films so far stands at $630.5 million.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Top 5 Highest-Grossing Emily Blunt Films: Which One Delivered The Biggest Return On Budget?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News