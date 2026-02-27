Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur led Do Deewane Seher Mein was released in theatres on February 20, 2026. It opened amid strong competition from Border 2, O’Romeo, Mardaani 3, and other releases. The romantic drama has managed to surpass the lifetime of Tu Yaa Main and Happy Patel in its opening week. Scroll below for the box office updates!

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 7

According to estimates, Do Deewane Seher Mein earned 40 lakh on day 7. It witnessed a slight decline from 45 lakh garnered on the previous day. It also arrived in a direct clash with Assi, and the congested ticket windows are affecting footfall.

The cumulative total in India has reached 6.20 crore net. Ravi Udywar’s directorial is reportedly made on a budget of 25 crore. In 7 days, the makers have recovered about 24.8% of the total investments. Its gross total stands at 7.31 crore.

Check out the revised day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Day 1: 1.25 crore

Day 2: 1.5 crore

Day 3: 1.45 crore

Day 4: 65 lakh

Day 5: 55 lakh

Day 6: 45 lakh

Day 7: 40 lakh

Total: 6.20 crore

Surpassed 2 Bollywood releases of 2026

Do Deewane Seher Mein had previously left behind the domestic lifetime of Vadh 2 (3.83 crore). In its opening week, it also surpassed Tu Yaa Main (5.93 crore*) and Happy Patel (6.20 crore). The romantic drama is now aiming to beat Rahu Ketu (6.37 crore) and Assi (6.95 crore*).

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Day 7 Summary

Budget: 25 crore

India net: 6.20 crore

Budget recovery: 24.8%

India gross: 7.31 crore

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

