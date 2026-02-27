We expected a lot from Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha’s collaboration, but our hopes came crashing down. The Bollywood courtroom drama Assi has completed a week in theatres. It has been simply underwhelming, even lower than the leading actress’s last theatrical flop. Scroll below for a detailed day 7 box office report!

How much did Assi earn in its opening week?

According to estimates, Assi accumulated 6.95 crore net during its first week in India. It earned approximately 60 lakh on Thursday, staying on similar lines as the previous day. There are multiple competitors at the ticket windows, including Mardaani 3, O’Romeo, and Do Deewane Seher Mein. But none of them is receiving a fantastic response.

Assi is reportedly made on a budget of 40 crore. In 7 days, the makers have recovered only 17.37% of the estimated cost. Producers T-Series and Benaras Media Works are heading for disappointment at the box office.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 1 crore

Day 2: 1.6 crore

Day 3: 1.6 crore

Day 4: 70 lakh

Day 5: 85 lakh

Day 6: 60 lakh

Day 7: 60 lakh

Total: 6.95 crore

Assi vs Taapsee Pannu’s last theatrical release!

Taapsee Pannu was last seen on the big screens in the multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein. The comedy drama led by Akshay Kumar was a flop and could accumulate only 20.68 crore in its first week. Her 2026 release could not even match those figures, staying behind by almost 66%.

The Kerala Story 2 has been postponed, so there’s no big release until the arrival of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic on March 19, 2026. Assi has around 19 days in the kitty to achieve the success tag. But currently, it is doubtful if it will even touch the 10 crore mark in its lifetime.

Assi Box Office Day 7 Summary

Budget: 40 crore

India net: 6.95 crore

Budget recovery: 17.37%

India gross: 8.20 crore

Verdict: Flop

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

