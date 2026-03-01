While the big-ticket superstar re-releases are struggling to find their footing at the ticket window, Radhika Sarathkumar’s Thaai Kizhavi is proving to be the dark horse of the season. The film is witnessing an extraordinary trend on BMS, with Sunday morning sales suggesting that a massive storm is brewing at the box office.

The Sunday Surge: 23% Jump in 5 Hours!

If Saturday was big, Sunday is looking phenomenal. According to the latest BMS trends, the film has recorded a significant jump in the morning shows. Between 11 AM and 12 PM today, the film sold a whopping 10K tickets, compared to 7.9K tickets during the same window yesterday. That is a straight 23% jump in just one hour!

Thaai Kizhavi Box Office BMS Sales Day 3

The cumulative ticket sales on day 3, Sunday, March 1, from 7 AM to 12 PM, Thaai Kizhavi registered 32.5K ticket sales, comfortably beating yesterday’s 5-hour total of 26.9K. The film performed exceedingly well on Saturday, effectively crushing the competition. Looking at the Day 2 BMS sales across major releases of 2026, Radhika Sarathkumar sits at the top!

Check out the second day BMS sales of Tamil releases of 2026 on BMS.

Thaai Kizhavi: 152K

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 119K

Parasakthi: 115K

With Love: 56K

Vaa Vaathiyaar: 42K

The total ticket sales for the film have hit the 250K mark already on BMS, from a modest pre-sale to a good jump on Saturday. Helmed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the official synopsis of the film says, “Pavunuthayi is a fiercely independent, intimidating elderly woman in a rural village, known for being tough, ruthless, and blunt-especially as a moneylender whose strict enforcement of dues makes her feared by locals.”

Thaai Kizhavi BMS Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of the film on BMS.

Pre Sales: 27.08K

Day 1, Friday: 83.23K

Day 2, Saturday: 152.18K

Total: 262.49K

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2026.

