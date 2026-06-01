Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar and Raja Shivaji gang has delivered the highest grossing Marathi film of all time. It is now facing strong competition from Deool Band 2, but the momentum remained steady during the fifth weekend. Scroll below for the latest box office update.

Raja Shivaji completes one month in theatres!

The pre-release buzz was massive, and Sanjay Dutt co-starrer lived upto the expectations, enjoying a glorious one-month run. It collected 61 lakh on day 31, as per estimates, which was a further growth from 52 lakh garnered on the previous day.

The total box office collection in India reaches 104.57 crore net. Made against a budget of 75 crore, it has generated returns of 29.57 crore so far, yielding a profit of 39.42%. Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial is the second most-profitable Marathi film of 2026 after Deool Band 2 (340%).

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Week 1: 57.7 crore

Week 2: 27 crore

Week 3: 13.15 crore

Week 4: 5.2 crore

Day 29: 29 lakh

Day 30: 52 lakh

Day 31: 61 lakh

Total: 104.57 crore

Chasing Ek Villain’s lifetime!

The Marathi historical action drama is Riteish Deshmukh’s 7th highest-grossing film in India. It needs only 93 lakh more in the kitty to beat Ek Villain and take over the 6th spot.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh’s highest-grossing films in India (net collection):

Housefull 4: 206 crore Housefull 5: 198.41 crore Total Dhamaal: 154.3 crore Housefull 3: 107.7 crore Housefull 2: 114 crore Ek Villain: 105.5 crore Raja Shivaji: 104.57 crore Housefull: 74.4 crore Humshakals: 63.72 crore Ved: 61.20 crore

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 31 Summary

Budget: 75 crore

India net: 104.57 crore

ROI: 29.57 crore

ROI%: 39.42%

India gross: 123.39 crore

Overseas gross: 5 crore

Worldwide gross: 128.39 crore

Verdict: Plus

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Must Read: Deool Band 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Enjoys Earth-Shattering 340% Profits & Becomes 5th Highest Marathi Grosser In History!

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