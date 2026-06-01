The Sheep Detectives has officially crossed its first major milestone at the worldwide box office. The family comedy starring Hugh Jackman continues to show impressive staying power several weeks into its theatrical run, despite facing bigger trending hits. It maintained a consistent hold at the international and domestic box office, helping it achieve this feat this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

The family drama collected a solid $4.6 million on its 4th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. The Hugh Jackman starrer declines by just 49.8% from last holiday-boosted weekend, despite losing 397 theaters on Friday. It crossed $50 million in the past week, and its current domestic cume is $54.5 million. The family comedy is tracking to gross between $60 million and $70 million in its North American theatrical run.

The Sheep Detectives crossed the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office.

Amazon MGM’s The Sheep Detectives has a stronghold at the international box office. It collected $4.8 million in its 4th weekend at the international box office, down just 18.6% from last weekend. The Hugh Jackman starrer hits the $47.5 million mark internationally across 76 markets. Allied to the $54.5 domestic total, the worldwide collection has crossed the $100 million mark and now stands at $102 million. It is tracking to gross $120 million worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $54.5 million

International – $47.5 million

Worldwide – $102 million

More about the movie

The family movie was made on a $75 million budget and has recovered that budget during its theatrical run. But achieving the break-even target of $187.5 million is unlikely for it. However, the film’s arrangement is only that way, as the theatrical release is meant to create awareness about the movie when it hits the streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video.

The film follows a flock of sheep whose quiet lives are turned upside down after their shepherd is found dead. Every night, the shepherd would read murder mysteries aloud, jokingly pretending that his sheep could understand every word. When his death appears far from accidental, the sheep become convinced it was murder and set out to solve the case themselves, armed only with the detective knowledge they have absorbed from years of bedtime mysteries. The Sheep Detectives was released on May 8.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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