With Bollywood classics re-releasing lately, Salman Khan‘s Tere Naam has been one of the most demanded films for reruns. Before the arrival, the film was expected to open with solid numbers, but unfortunately, collections have been underwhelming so far. While the numbers haven’t been disappointing, they are just below expectations given the genuine interest in the film’s rerun. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 2!

How much did Tere Naam re-release earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

Apart from The Kerala Story 2, Salman’s 22-year-old classic arrived in theaters on Friday (February 27). Re-released in limited screens, the film opened at 20 lakh. On the first Saturday, day 2, it earned 25 lakh, displaying a growth of 25%. Overall, the film has earned 45 lakh net at the Indian box office, which equals 53 lakh gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 20 lakh

Day 2 – 25 lakh

Total – 45 lakh

A total of 45 lakh net in 2 days is a fair number, but since Bollywood re-releases have performed much better lately, expectations were a bit high for the Tere Naam rerun. Today, on day 3, it is expected to remain flat due to the T20I Super 8 match between India and West Indies.

What is the total collection of Tere Naam?

During the original run in 2003, Tere Naam was a plus affair at the Indian box office. Made at a budget of 10 crore, it did a net business of 14.53 crore, yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 45.3%. Including 45 lakh net from the ongoing rerun, the film now stands at 14.98 crore net at the Indian box office.

More about the film

The Bollywood romantic drama was directed by the late Satish Kaushik and produced by Sunil Manchanda and Mukesh Talreja under the banner of Orion Pictures. It also featured Bhumika Chawla, Sachin Khedekar, Savita Prabhune, Ravi Kishan, Sarfraz Khan, and others. The film was originally released on August 15, 2003. It was distributed by MAD Entertainment.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Funky Box Office Collection Day 16: Vishwak Sen & Kayadu Lohar Starrer Is A Flop, Makes Only 36% Recovery

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News