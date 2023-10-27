Salman Khan is gearing up for another Weekend Ka Vaar for his reality show Bigg Boss 17, and fans are eager to see if he thrashes Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande for their constant bickering or would he again question Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar’s relationship?

Every year, Salman gets a new batch to deal with, and every year, he loves some, he schools some, and he is biased towards some, but at the end of the show, he parties with all of them to pull off another successful season.

However, there has not been a time when Salman Khan had let off his guard on the show on National Television, putting his vulnerable and emotional side on display. But what if we tell you that there were times when Bhaijaan broke down on Weekend Ka Vaar.

However, this did not happen often, but this rare occasion did occur not once, not twice but three times on Bigg Boss on different seasons when the Tiger actor was in tears and he let it be without getting it edited from the show as well.

An Emotional Journey

The first time Salman Khan broke down on the reality show was in Bigg Boss 13. A surprise was planned for the superstar as he completed a 10-year journey with the reality show, making every season bigger and better. Season 13 is considered the best of the season in the history of Bigg Boss, with Sidharth Shukla winning the show and Shehnaaz Gill winning hearts, including the host’s heart as well.

So, celebrating Salman Khan’s 10 years on the show, he broke down in tears while watching a beautiful AV that was created especially for him. The clip was shared by a handle Bigg Boss on Twitter (now X). Check out.

A Heartbreaking Goodbye

During one of the Weekend ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 14, the unexpected happened. Jasmine Bhasin was eliminated, while Aly Goni stayed on the show. But the couple broke down in tears when they heard about the decision, with Jasmine finding it hard to get separated from Aly and vice-versa. Looking at them so much in love surprisingly made Salman Khan in tears before anyone could realize it.

He was seen breaking down at this heartbreaking goodbye of the much-in-love couple. After Jasmine came out of the house, she reacted to the same and took to Twitter to express her feelings. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant wrote, “Aap sub ka pyar hi meri jeet hai. I have so much love & respect for Salman, sir. He always treated me like a child & he understood me like no one ever understood me in that house. Seeing tears in his eyes broke my heart.”

A picture of Salman Khan in tears from the show went viral on social media at that time.

First Time I Have Seen @BeingSalmanKhan bhai crying not for himself but he is absolutely crying for other 😿 The most CARING & BEING HUMAN Indian actor Mr. #SalmanKhan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7sDOKG0tLO — ŠHÏŚHĪR THÊ DËVĪŁ🇳🇵🇳🇵 (@CcrKaphle) January 10, 2021

The Heart-Shattering Reunion

Probably the toughest hug Salman Khan had to give to someone on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar was the time Shehnaaz Gill made it to the grad finale of Bigg Boss 15 alone after Sidharth Shukla’s death. Looking at Bhai, Shehnaaz broke down, and all he could do at the moment was embrace her.

This long embrace made fans cry along with the two stars who loved Sidharth Shukla.

Their bond… Sorry i can't control myself, i could not hold back my tears 🙏respect #SalmanKhan & #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/lxA12Tbly0 — Mahim.Ajju❤️🤟 (@Mahim_Ajju1) January 29, 2022

Well, it is heartwarming to see this side of Bhaijaan as well since the actor is usually seen schooling the contestants, walking out of the show, getting angry at them, or having a blast with the celebrity guests.

Bigg Boss 17 currently has stars like Ankita Lokhande – Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, and others competing against each other.

