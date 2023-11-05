Elvish Yadav has been in the news for a while. He has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has been accused of supplying snake venom to a Noida rave party. The actor has denied all allegations and has now revealed that he is going to file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi. Elvish blamed the politician for spoiling his image and claimed that the truth will be known to all soon.

Speaking to a news media outlet, Elvish said that he will not spare Maneka for spreading lies about her and will go ahead and file a defamation case as his image is being affected. He said that earlier he would have not considered wasting his time, but now he would since he is being defamed.

“I was accused by Maneka Gandhi ji and she called me the head of the snake supplier. I will file a defamation case against her. I will not spare her. Now, I am active in all these things. Earlier, I used to think that I didn’t want to waste my time but now my image is being affected. Those who are watching please don’t judge me on this basis of this. Please wait. When the Police investigation starts I will share the main video as well. I will show you everything. I am saying this with a lot of confidence. A press statement will also be released that Elvish Yadav had zero involvement in this case. Please watch that and share that also,” the Youtuber said in one of his vlogs in Hindi as quoted by ETimes.

Earlier also he had clarified that he is not involved in the snake venom incident, Elvish had said, “Maine subah utha aur dekha kaise kaise news phail rahi hai mere khilaaf media mein. Jitne arop mere upar lage hai sab bebuniyad hai, fake hai aur ek percent bhi mein sachhai hai nehi hai.” (I woke up in the morning and saw what kind of news is being spread against me in the media. All accusations and allegations against me is fake and false. There is not even one percent truth in it.)

Elvish Yadav climbed the ladder of fame via his YouTube videos. The actor has more than 12 million subscribers on YouTube and often shares snippets from his life with his fans. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has a net worth of around Rs 2 crores and owns some of the coolest luxury cars in tinsel town.

