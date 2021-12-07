The Kapil Sharma Show has been making us laugh since it was first aired in 2016. Even during the COVID restrictions, the creators shot the show with limited people on the sets. A few weeks ago, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari grace the sets to promote their film Bunty Aur Babli 2, Archana Puran Singh who is a permanent guest on the show shared a BTS video from the episode where Krushna Abhishek received appreciation from the guests.

In the video shared by the actress, the Mardaani actress can be seen doing makeup after laughing uncontrollably over Krushna’s funny mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, the Bhoot Police actor is seen shaking hands of the comedian.

Explaining the situation in the BTS video, Archana Puran Singh can be heard saying, “Shoot band karna pada kyunki Rani ke ankhon se aasunn agaye.” Later Rani Mukerji appreciates Krushna Abhishek and says, “Krushna, kitna haasayega? You are too good. Just too good.”

Sharing the BTS video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show on Instagram, Archana Puran Singh praised Krushna Abhishek after seeing him grow. The actress wrote, “Behind the scenes. Appreciation for the oh so talented @krushna30. I have watched him for more than a decade now. And seen him blossom and grow from strength to hilarious strength! May the force always be with you and may you never lose the mischief and innocence that makes your comedy wicked and endearing both.”

In the recent episode, Karan Deol graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, with father Sunny Deol, to promote his upcoming film, ‘Velle’ along with co-stars, Savant Singh Premi and Visshesh Tiwari.

Actor/comedian Krushna Abhishek comes on stage as Sapna and congratulates Archana Puran Singh for ‘Velle’ when host Kapil Sharma corrects him saying, “Ye Toh Karan, Savant and Visshesh ki film hai,” to which Krushna responds, “Inse bada vella kaun hai (Who is more jobless than her),” leaving everyone in splits.

