With collections stepping into the 20s during the weekdays. Sooryavanshi is now playing on the lower side. Though on Sunday the Akshay Kumar starrer had really pushed itself to the 99 lakhs mark, the follow through during the weekdays is not on the same lines.

On Tuesday, the film collected 20 lakhs more after Monday collections had stood at 24 lakhs. With this, the overall collections for the Akshay Kumar starrer have reached 193.80 crores* and footfalls on the same lines today and tomorrow will allow it to surpass 194 crores mark before the close of fifth week.

The Rohit Shetty directed film, has been running on minimal number of screens at the multiplexes and this would be reduced further with the arrival of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui this weekend. Since that’s a core multiplex film, it would be aiming for all the traction and as a result, the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi would have to make way and eventually close around 196 crores lifetime.

Superhit, especially in the context of current times, when it’s the highest-grossing Indian film in the entire 2021 so far.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

