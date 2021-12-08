Ahead Of Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's Wedding, A Mushy Video Of The Couple From Last Year's Holi Party Goes Crazy Viral

The city of Jaipur is bustling with Bollywood celebrities as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif pre-wedding festivities kick-off. As VicKat fans are excited to see the latest updates coming from the event, a video is now going viral on social media. Scroll down to know more.

The Bollywood couple is all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan this week. They will be married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district. The wedding venue is all decked up and pictures are going viral on social media.

Amidst the wedding preparations, a video from last year’s Holi celebration is going viral on the internet. In the video, Vicky Kaushal is seen gently brushing hair off Katrina Kaif’s colour-smeared face. The holi party was held at Isha Ambani’s house, and several celebrities attended it.

Vicky and Katrina arrived separately for the party but still managed to spark rumours about their dating. The two twinned in white. While the ‘Sooryavanshi’ actress appeared in a black and white lehenga choli set, Vicky looked dashing in jeans and a crisp white shirt.

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are doing everything in their power to tighten the security at their wedding ceremony. Reports claimed that Salman Khan’s personal bodyguard Shera‘s team will be handling the security for the actress’s wedding ceremony in Jaipur.

Several high profile personalities like Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad, Neha Dhupia, Sharvari Wagh, singer Gurdas Maan, Simran Kaur have marked their presence for the wedding rituals.

