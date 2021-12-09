Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh has talked about the response to her role in ‘Bob Biswas’ opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

Advertisement

She said: “Well, I feel really overwhelmed hearing the amount of amazing responses I have been getting for the character that I essayed in ‘Bob Biswas’. This film is really special to me. I would really like to thank the viewers and my fans for appreciating all our efforts. “

Advertisement

Chitrangada Singh further added on receiving few complaints from her fans and film critics about her not being seen more often on screen.

“Also, to the people who want to see me more often on screen, I assure them that it will happen hereon,” Chitrangada Singh said.

‘Bob Biswas’ is a spin-off of the 2012 movie ‘Kahani’. It is also the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh, daughter of ‘Kahani’ director Sujoy Ghosh. The story is written by Sujoy Ghosh himself and Raj Vasant. It is streaming on ZEE5.

While, sharing insight into her character from Bob Biswas, Chitrangada Singh told IANS: “Well, it is a very interesting character. She is happy with the fact that after long waiting, her husband Bob has come out of a coma and he has recovered. But there are other struggles that start because even though he is physically recovered, he lost his memory. So the man has come back but the husband hasn’t…he feels so awkward to sleep next to her or share the bedroom because, for Bob, Mary is a stranger.

“She constantly has to remind him about the family they have created together. The intimacy is missing. On the other hand, she also has to run the kitchen and take care of her family, two children, financially and emotionally. My character in the film, therefore, is of a strong woman, without being very overdramatic.”

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Spotted Leaving For Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding; Salman Khan To Give It A Miss? Find Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube