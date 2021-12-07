Where catfights, backstabbings and heartbreaks make bigger news in Bollywood, some relationships have stood the test of time. One of them was Shashi Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha’s friendship. The two share a great bond, often seen cracking jokes and fighting with each other on the sets.

Shashi and Shatrughan have worked in films like Kala Patthar, Aa Gale Lag Ja, Shaan, Ilzaam, Gautam Govinda and many more. The Loha actor once revealed a hilarious incident from their film’s set that will showcase their friendship.

During a conversation with Times of India, Shatrughan Sinha revealed that Shashi Kapoor once chased him with a belt for being late on the sets. He said, “Once when I was late Shashi Kapoor came to beat me with a belt. I told him that he has taken you into the film for your discipline and me for my talent. On this, Shashi Kapoor told him that look how he is doing such things like shameless.”

However, the veteran actor clarified that all this used to be in fun. He also said that he was not always late and that sometimes also reached on time. “I was shooting once with Amitabh Bachchan and the call time was 4.30 am. I reached there at the right time. Gautam Ghosh’s film ‘Antarajali Jatra’ was shot in Kolkata and I used to reach at the same time in the morning for his shoot,” he said.

The Shatrughan Sinha never denied being late on the sets. He also revealed the reason behind his tardiness. “I did not arrive late deliberately. I just had to do yoga before leaving for work, which took time. Sometimes I used to reach 12 o’clock in the morning at 9 o’clock in the morning, but my memory was very good and still is. I used to read my lines and finish the shoot in one take. In this way, sometimes the shooting was over before time. I was a tech artist. No producer accused me of delaying the film and that is why I have done 10–11 films with Manmohan Desai and 13 films with Harmesh Malhotra. Otherwise, why would these producers offer me films? Do you know that I was also offered ‘Sholay’, ‘Wall’, ‘Satay Par Satta’?” he said.

