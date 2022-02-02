‘Gully Boy’ fame Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Gehraiyaan’, revealed that the film allowed him to face his fears.

He mentioned that when he first got to know about the details about his character of Zain, he found himself in a tough spot.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s character has layers that need to be dealt with immense maturity.

Speaking about it, Siddhant shares, “Shooting for a film like ‘Gehariyaan’ has made me face my fears, which in turn has helped me grow as a performer and a person. It made me look beyond my hydrophobia, and expand my horizons, and explore an untapped version of myself.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi recollects one of his conversations with the film’s director Shakun Batra, “I remember telling Shakun that I want to grow up with this film, and that’s exactly what happened. I am grateful to him for making me look beyond the conventional norms and dig deeper into reality.”

The makers of the upcoming film “Gehraiyaan” released the film’s full title track on Tuesday. The song, laced with an enigmatic melody, an ethereal music arrangement, and compelling lyrics talks about the feeling of love and longing.

The track, composed by Kabeer a.k.a OAFF and Savera, has been designed by Ankur Tewari and and written by Kausar Munir. While the music features a fresh sound brought to life by violins, organs, snare on reverb, the lyrics perfectly emote the intense narrative of the film and its characters.

The title song is a Hindi adaptation of the original song, “Frontline” and has been performed by the same artists and features vocals by Lothika Jha.

‘Gehraiyaan’, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

