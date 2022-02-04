Actor-singer Jassie Gill got to discover the culture of Uttar Pradesh because of his work in the film ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?’. The film, which found its inception in a viral meme, is a quirky comedy.

Talking about the movie, Gill said: “I was aware of the meme storm in the name of Sonam Gupta and I was thrilled to know with this film I’m going to be a part of this virality. I was amazed to see how seamlessly they translated this meme sensation into a very quirky and witty script.”

Jassie Gill recalled: “As we started shooting the film, I began to discover more about the culture of Uttar Pradesh and got insights to play a typical UP ka chhora. It was a whole new culture that opened up for me. All in all, ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?’ is one film that guarantees a good time no matter what, so watch it on &Pictures.”

Apart from Jassie Gill the film also sees actress Surbhi Jyoti making her debut. Sharing her thoughts, Surbhi said: “Quite honestly, I was very intrigued when I first read the script, I had questions, I wanted to know more about Sonam Gupta and reasons for her bewafaai.”

Surbhi added: “We started shooting and I must say, each day on the set was such a dhamaal that we lived up to the fun and mad environment shown in the film. By the end of it, I had my answers, my wish to do impactful work was fulfilled so I could not be happier that I was chosen for ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?'”

The film starring Jassie Gill will premiere on &Pictures on February 14 at 8 p.m.

