Shah Rukh Khan faced hardships last year after his eldest son, Aryan Khan, was arrested by NCB. Months have passed and Aryan along with his younger sister Suhana was spotted at the IPL 2022 auction recently, filling their fathers’ space as they represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Meanwhile, here’s an interesting throwback when SRK revealed the hilarious reason behind naming his son Aryan.

The Happy New Year star married Gauri Khan in 1991. In the year 1997, the couple welcomed their first child and named him Aryan. Meanwhile, in an interview, the Pathan star spoke about his son’s features when he was born and how he looked like a mixture of him and his wife Gauri Khan.

Speaking about naming his son Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan had told Rediff.com, “We just named him Aryan. I don’t know. I just liked the sound of the name. I thought when he tells a girl ki my name is Aryan. Aryan Khan, she’ll be really impressed.”

Shah Rukh Khan added, “His looks have come from both of us. Actually, Gauri and I have similar features — both of us have big eyes and thick lips. I don’t know… He’s got expressions like mine, I think… But he’s a mixture. And no, I haven’t changed any diapers!”

In another interview with Simi Garewal, SRK had spoken about how he felt after Aryan was born, he said, “I don’t know. I was like take him away; I want to see if Gauri is okay because I was not close to him at that point in time. I have known her longer, so I guess.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next in YRF’s Pathan, along with Rajkumar Hirani’s untitled film, he will also make special cameos in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 and R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

