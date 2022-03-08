Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest actors of Bollywood who is not just followed for his hit movies and rich acting skills but also for his witty comebacks. His interviews are a delight to watch as he gives a very thoughtful perspective to most matters and philosophy seems to be his strength from the very beginning. A few years ago, the actor had called out the journalists who felt that they could make or break a superstar’s career through what they say or write.

Advertisement

For the unversed, SRK has lately been in the news for the recent #AskSRK session he held on Twitter after returning from a short social media break. During this interactive session with the fans, the actor answered a series of questions related to his upcoming film Pathaan, which has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans. He even mentioned actor Aamir Khan in one of the Tweets when a follower asked him if he has already seen the unreleased movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

Advertisement

In the year 2012, actor Shah Rukh Khan, in interaction with Filmfare, had opened up about not doing any interviews or magazine covers until his films hit the theatres. He only wanted to be approached on the basis of his work and said, “I was put off by certain journalists who are so pompous they believe they can make or break a star. If publicity is everything, all those actors who give fantastic interviews would be superstars. But no, Mr. Bachchan, who the press shunned for years, is still the reigning no.1.”

Elaborating on the idea of doing magazine covers for better publicity, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Does taking off your clothes for photographs prove your virility? Are you a macho hero only if you pose for magazine covers with five girls clinging to you? If other want to do it they are welcome, I’ll stick to my work and keep my private life as private as possible.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood!

Must Read: When Hrithik Roshan Took An Innocent Yet Brutal Dig At Aamir Khan, Salman Khan’s Height On KWK Leaving Priyanka Chopra & Karan In Splits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube