Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss has been running for so many years now. While so many contestants came in and went, very few who actually got into a war with the host of the show Dabangg Khan. One of them was celebrity stylist Sapna Bhavnani.

Advertisement

Back in 2012, Sapna locked horns with Bigg Boss 6 host Salman by calling him a ‘serial woman-beater’ and admonishing him with cuss words. However, the producers of the show later decided to edit it out from the episode. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

It all began when Salman Khan during the show chastised her for the claim she made that she was not on the show for money. Salman said, “If you are not here to play the game, are you on a picnic at a resort?” This did not go down well with Sapna Bhavnani.

As per Mumbai Mirror report, the celebrity stylist shot back at Salman, “Koi haq nahi banta har hafte sabki bezzati karte rahe. Kyunki aap mujhe paisa dete ho mai aapki bullshit sunti rahoongi har Friday.”

The report further quoted her saying, “Sapna dared Salman to kick her out of the show, saying she was not someone the star could bully into submission. And to drive home her point, she called him a ‘serial woman-beater’ before letting off a volley of cuss words.”

If this wasn’t enough, then Sapna Bhavnani reportedly even took potshots at Salman Khan’s painting skills. “If I win the show, I shall buy his painting and gift it to him,” the tabloid quoted her as saying.

Sapna Bhavnani’s clientele includes Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, John Abraham, MS Dhoni.

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal Evicted From Rohit Shetty’s Show? Angry Fans Want Him Back, Say “Strong Contestant Ko Evict Kar Rahe Hoo”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram