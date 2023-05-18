om Cruise is one of the most respected stars in Hollywood. The actor is known for his fearless personality, as he loves doing his own stunts. Tom has given some evergreen blockbuster films to the industry that are loved by people from all across the generations, however, the actor has his own fair share of controversies. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when the Mission Impossible actor got pissed off on a prankster and ended up calling him a jerk. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Tom is popular for his controversies, however, sometimes we all need to understand that actors are human too, and when we cross boundaries, they will react. Tom once lost his cool when a prankster sprayed water on his face during the London premiere of War Of Worlds in June 2005.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report in Insider, in 2005, a prankster sprayed water on the face of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise using a fake microphone. Notably, the prank was a part of the British Channel 4 prank series “Ball of Street,” where comedians compete in dangerous in the real world. However, Cruise didn’t find the prank funny and blasted the prankster. He said, “Do you like thinking less of people? Is that it?” Cruise said. “That’s incredibly rude. I’m here giving you an interview, and you do that … it’s incredibly rude. You are a jerk! You are a jerk.”

Later, the prankster and his three camera crew members were escorted into the cinema hall and were arrested by the police. As per a report in the Guardians, later the channel issued an apology for Tom Cruise and revealed that they intended to be light-hearted rather than malicious.

Well, it is important to respect the boundaries of actors, not all appreciated pranks and digs. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Not Emily Ratajkowski But Harry Styles Is Dating This Victoria’s Secret Hottie Post His Split With Olivia Wilde, Netizens React “Harry Coming In Hot For Pete Davidson’s Position”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News