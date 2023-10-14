Taylor Swift is one of her generation’s most influential and celebrated artists. Her sixth concert tour, the Eras Tour, unsurprisingly, enjoyed immense success. Recently, the concert tour debuted on the big screen in North America, and it’s now making history with record-breaking box office collections.

As many as 3,850 theatres are screening the pop star‘s concert tour film, but the numbers feel too little compared to the massive fan base Tay has garnered globally. As excitement is at its peak, the concert movie’s Friday collection is out! Scroll down to know.

As per the latest report, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert movie raked in $36 Million on Friday, adding to $39M on opening day. Nearly 90% of that was just pre-sales; Walkups were limited. Experts suggest the concert movie will earn around $95-100M on the weekend.

Tay’s concert film will bring the mesmerizing performances of the American singer during her sixth tour to the cinematic stage, ensuring an absolute treat for all devoted Swifties! Her immense popularity has resulted in record-breaking ticket sales, with presales alone surpassing an astounding $100 million. In a recent update, it was reported that the Taylor Swift: Eras Tour concert movie raked in an impressive $2.8 million during Thursday night previews.

It’s crucial to emphasize that these preview numbers don’t necessarily forecast the overall weekend performance. The anticipation of surpassing $100 million for its domestic run remains intact, as the film is set to screen in 3,855 theaters. In a last-minute move, Taylor Swift made an announcement on Wednesday night, just ahead of the premiere, shifting the original release date plan from Friday at 6 p.m. to Thursday night previews for the movie directed by Sam Wrench. Notably, in certain locations, advance tickets for the concert film were only accessible six to eight hours before showtime.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

