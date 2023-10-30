Nandamuri Balakrishna is enjoying a great phase, as all of his previous films have earned big numbers at the worldwide box office. Speaking about his latest release, Bhagavanth Kesari has now entered the 100 crore club globally, thus marking his hattrick of centuries. With this feat, he has set a bar very high for senior heroes of Tollywood. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, word-of-mouth has been decent among the masses, with many calling it a treat for Balayya’s fans. At ticket windows in India, it took a good start but went down right from the second day. Post that, it never managed to show considerable growth despite the Navratri and Dussehra festivities.

During the second weekend, Bhagavanth Kesari witnessed a healthy jump on Sunday and wrapped up its second Friday to second Sunday run on a decent note. So, after the first 11 days, the film stands at 74.50 crores net at the Indian box office. As the pace has slowed down, it’ll be interesting to see if the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer manages to enter the 100-crore club. However, on a global level, the milestone has already been unleashed.

In overseas, Bhagavanth Kesari has earned approx 14 crores gross so far. Combining this with India’s gross of 87.91 crores, the worldwide box office collection stands at 101.91 crore gross. So, it’s finally an entry in the 100 crore club globally.

With his latest film, Nandamuri Balakrishna has scored a hattrick of 100 crore grossers at the worldwide box office. Before Bhagavanth Kesari, his Akhanda and Veera Simha Reddy entered the 100 crore club. This is simply a commendable thing to achieve at the age of 63, and Balayya has truly set the bar too high for other senior actors of Tollywood.

Speaking more about Bhagavanth Kesari, the film could have been in a much better position but due to a clash with the Telugu dubbed version of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao arriving a day after its release, the screen count got affected in Telugu speaking states. Still, there have been reports that this Balayya’s film has turned out to be a successful affair for buyers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Leo Box Office (Overseas): Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Enters Into Profit Zone In North America By Crossing Breakeven & Earning Well Over $5 Million!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News