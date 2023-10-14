Khal Drogo was the most beloved character who was killed off too early in Game of Thrones (GOT). This character was played by the badass Jason Momoa. Not being able to enjoy his burgeoning love story with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) was disheartening. However, viewers can take solace from Clarke’s interesting account of her first meeting with her on-screen husband.

Speaking in an interview for Rolling Stone, Emilia Clarke revealed how excited Momoa was for scooping his “future on-screen wife”:

“The first time I met Jason Momoa was in a hotel lobby in Belfast. I walk in and I’m exhausted and I have my bags and I’m really tired and it was really late at night. And I walk in, and from the other side of this enormous lobby, I hear ‘WIFEY!’ And this huge Hawaiian man comes bounding over to me, picks me up, and genuinely gets me in like a rugby tackle to the floor. It was only when he picked me back up and kind of dusted me off, and I was like, ‘Who are you?'”

It must be noted that having Jason Momoa around is fun and great. Regardless, getting by such a gigantic figure can be scary. Standing at 1.93m and weighing 97kg, it is safe to regard Momoa as a giant. Both Momoa and Clarke obviously struck up a great chemistry from the start.

On-screen, their relationship didn’t get an easy start in the groundbreaking HBO TV series. However, their love story quickly became one of the best relationships in the movie. Sadly, fans never got quite acquainted with them since Drogo only lasted a single season in the series.

Be that as it may, Momoa obviously holds no grudge against the series or the producers. The internet is littered with jubilant pictures of him and the movie showrunners D.B Weiss and Dan Benioff. Besides this, Momoa once considered the show “the greatest show on earth”. He even named Khal Drogo the “greatest role I ever played.”

His early removal from one of the biggest series might have been disheartening. However, his career has only gone from strength to strength since then. Lovers of DC movies are acquainted with the charismatic King of Atlantis. The latest renewal of Aquaman has promised high ratings, thanks to Momoa’s presence. Other top-rated movies starring Jason Momoa include See, Fast X, and Justice League.

On the other side of the scale, Emilia Clarke has starred in numerous movies during and after GOT. You don’t have to look too far before coming across her gorgeous smile on your TV screen. Clarke’s “Me Before You” and “Terminator Genisys” are two highly rated movies worth watching.

