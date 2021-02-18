I am back with yet another series of Breakfast to Dinner outfit ideas. This time we have the very talented television actress Surbhi Chandna featuring in our edition. The Naagin 5 actress may surely have been basking in her show’s success, but there is something else which we should not give a miss, and that is her fashion. Well, today I am going to give you a sneak – peek into her wardrobe and help you dress up like her in case you are her huge fan. If not a fan, then too, there is no harm in grasping new fashion ideas, right? So let’s begin.

WORKOUT LIKE A DIVA

The gym is the first place where most of us visit at the start of our day. Compliments pouring in from that minute of your day will definitely do no harm, right? Well, then you must take cues from this actress who looks like a diva even while working out. White coloured T back over a black sports bra paired with black ankle-length gym tracks, which have pink coloured stripes, is the perfect go-to gym outfit. A high ponytail and light silver hoops in case you are a ‘forever wear earring’ person like me would do wonders.

HOT MESS IN RED

Office wear differs from profession to profession. There are certain MNC’s where you have to dress up in proper formals, but formals have a wide variety and range for a much creative profession. You are allowed to make your formals look s*xy and bold. Well, I would love to be a fashion inspiration for other girls in my office. Also, extra attention isn’t always harmful, right guys? Well, this leather red skirt paired with a formal white simple shirt and white pumps would definitely make heads turn. Also, if you want to stand out more, then do pair a silver choker just like Surbhi Chandna.

S*XY B*TCH MODE ON

A fun outing with friends planned, but you are confused about what to wear? Well, don’t you worry, Surbhi Chandna has your back. A ripped pair of hot shorts paired with a crop top and matching pumps would never go wrong. Also, you would be showered with a lot of compliments too.

DESI DIVA IN A SAREE

Are you someone who likes wearing western outfits more than Indian outfits? But, you have to show your traditional side on some occasion? Then this boho saree is the perfect pick. This multi-coloured striped saree with a stylish bow spaghetti blouse would just fit perfectly to your boho taste. Also, do not forget to pair it with a choker neckpiece, matching Jhumkas and bangles. We are sure you are going to steal many hearts with this one.

DATE NIGHT IN STYLE

It will be a crime if you do not dress up well for your date. You ought to look presentable, and more than that, you should dress to impress. Well, this red thigh-high slit gown with a black belt would just do that for you. Do not forget to smile coz that is the master of everything.

