Indian Idol season 12, one of the popular reality shows on Indian television, is now celebrating mother’s special episode this week. As several contestants will be seen singing songs dedicated to their mothers, singer-judge Neha Kakkar reveals her anxiety issues.

Chandigarh girl Anushka’s melodious performance on the song Luka Chupi has moved the judges of the show. The judges couldn’t stop appreciating her amazing performance. Neha also got emotional after the performance and revealed that she also had anxiety issues while singing on stage.

Neha Kakkar said, “Though I have everything, a nice family, career but my bodily issues always disturbed me a lot and because of which I used to face anxiety issues. Further, she told Anushka she is really proud of seeing her control the stage and so are her parents as they were in tears while she was performing on stage.” She also revealed that she suffers from thyroid issue which is the major reason which caused her anxiety.

After Neha Kakkar’s emotional outburst, viewers were also seen getting emotional. Contestant Anushka also praised the singer and said that she has always supported her. The contestant said, “Neha mam has always been very supportive and encouraging from the time I narrated to them that I have anxiety issues. This time when she praised me I was on cloud nine hearing appreciative words from a personality like Neha mam is like dream come true. From now I will give my 200 per cent to make sure I don’t let her down”.

Meanwhile, veteran Bollywood lyricist Santosh Anand will be appearing in an upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12. During the show, he also speaks of how he is battling a tough financial situation and has incurred debts. After which, Neha said that she will be donating Rs 5 lakh and urged the industry to give the lyricist some work.

